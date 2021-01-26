Tundra move into Dota 2 with mudgolems purchase

Tundra added Dota 2 to their esports portfolio on Monday, acquiring the mudgolems roster.

The London-based organization announced the takeover of a squad that features Slovakia’s Oliver “Skiter” Lepko, Germany’s Leon “Nine” Kirilin, Israel’s Neta “33” Shapira and Denmark’s Malthe “Biver” Winther and captain Adrian “Fata” Trinks of Germany.

“Tundra Esports and I share the same drive to build a force within the Dota2 Esport scene and I believe this will let me take the team to the next level,” Fata said in a statement.

Tundra owner Maxim Demin added in a statement, “Signing a new roster in a new game is a significant investment for any esports organisation and not an overnight decision. Dota 2 continues to be a pinnacle esport and mudgolems is a new team that is already making a name for itself and who share the same ambitions and passion as we do. The potential is sky high and we believe Fata will be able to steer the team in the right direction and challenge some of the biggest names on the Dota 2 esports scene.”

Fata, Skiter and 33 had been with mudgolems since September. The team came in third place at the ESL One Germany 2020 in October, and they qualified for the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) 2021 Europe upper division, which began play last week.

mudgolems lost their DPC debut 2-1 to Team Secret on Jan. 19. Now playing under the Tundra banner, they will be back in action Tuesday against OG and Wednesday against High Coast Esports.

Tundra are best known for their FIFA roster.

