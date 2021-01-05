HellRaisers add VANSKOR to complete roster

HellRaisers announced the addition of Ivan “VANSKOR” Skorokhod of Russia as the fifth member of their DOTA2 roster.

The signing of VANSKOR comes on the heels of the team adding both Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok and Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev last week.

VANSKOR, 25, spent last year competing with three teams. He participated with forZe for two months and Gentlemen for a few weeks before spending seven months with Team Unique, with whom he parted ways in November.

HellRaisers are set to compete in the upcoming season of Dota Pro Circuit 2021.

Their roster consists of VANSKOR, fellow Russians Cooman and Alexander “Nix” Levin as well as Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk and Resolut1on of Ukraine.

--Field Level Media