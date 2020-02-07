Vici skipping ESL One Los Angeles

Chinese Dota 2 side Vici Gaming will skip the upcoming ESL One Los Angeles major in March. Vici’s absence, which was expected, was confirmed when the invites list was published Friday.

Vici coach Bai “rOtK” Fan said in December — following Vici’s tournament win at the ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational Singapore — that his team preferred to skip the third major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit.

The decision is not related to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Instead, Vici hope to give their players a break.

Vici hadn’t taken a lengthy break since The International 9. They sit second in the DPC standings with 5100 circuit points, trailing first-place TNC Predator by 200 points.

The Chinese closed regional qualifiers, held from Feb. 14-17, will include Invictus Gaming, Team Aster, EHOME, Royal Never Give Up, Newbee, CDEC Gaming, Keen Gaming and Looking For Smile.

Two more teams will get in via open qualifiers from Feb. 12-13, with PSG.LGD among the teams fighting for a spot.

—Field Level Media