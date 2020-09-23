Virtus.pro make main DOTA 2 roster inactive

Virtus.pro made their entire main DOTA 2 roster inactive and will skip the ESL One Germany 2020 event, the Russian organization announced Wednesday.

“Our first DOTA 2 roster will skip ESL One Germany 2020 and will go inactive for some time,” Virtus.pro wrote on its official Twitter account. “The team has not been performing as expected in the recent months. The management, the players and you, our fans, can agree on that. Now is the time to put things on pause and make important decisions on the roster’s future.”

Virtus.pro ended up in seventh place at the $500,000 OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division, marking their lowest finish since the online season began in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The inactive roster includes Igor “iLTW” Filatov, Vladimir “No NE” Minenko, Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok, Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov and Alexei “Solo” Berezin.

--Field Level Media