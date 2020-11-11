Virtus.pro part ways with Solo, No ne, Zayac

Virtus.pro on Wednesday confirmed that captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin, Vladimir “No ne” Minenko and Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov have left the organization.

“It was an excellent 4 years. Thank you for everything, Legends,” the team posted on Twitter.

The announcement came shortly after EPICENTER confirmed that all three players would be competing under the team name Just Error in the Epic League closed qualifiers. The new lineup also includes Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev from Evil Geniuses and Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan, formerly with OG.

Solo and No ne originally joined VP in August 2016. They won 16 tournaments together, including five majors, and twice finished fifth at The International. Zayac came aboard last February.

--Field Level Media