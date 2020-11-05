VP.Prodigy players transferred to main roster

Virtus.pro disbanded their Dota 2 roster and transferred their VP.Prodigy squad to the main team, the organization announced Thursday.

“We launched VP.Prodigy roster with one main goal -- to give young talents a chance for development on the pro scene,” CEO Sergey Glamazda said. “This team had already shown some phenomenal results by this moment: reached grand finals in five out of seven tournaments and won three of them. We had two strong rosters, though at the same time we were limited in tournament options.”

And Glamazda decided to make a change.

“By the end of September we faced a tough choice: to once again update our first roster or to invest in VP.Prodigy and put our faith in new blood. Today we transfer the VP.Prodigy squad to our first Dota 2 team.”

The new Dota 2 roster consists of Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko, Danil “gpk” Skutin, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin, Vitaly “Save-” Melnik and Illias “illias” Ganeev.

Save- is the team captain. He is Moldavian, and the rest of the roster is Russian.

The team will be coached by Ivan “Artstyle” Antonov of Ukraine.

The former Virtus.pro players remain under contract with the club for now. That roster -- Igor “iLTW” Filatov, Vladimir “No ne” Minenko, Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok, Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov and Alexei “Solo” Berezin -- was moved to inactive in September.

“I would like to thank ex-VP players,” Glamazda said. “A lot of them are the living legends, their names and victories have been written in the club’s history. Today we start a new chapter that will have a lot of trophies and memorable moments.”

