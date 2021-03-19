VP.Prodigy withdraw from Epic League Season 3 Division 2

VP.Prodigy cited a scheduling conflict for their reason to withdraw from their Dota 2 competition in Epic League Season 3 Division 2 on Friday.

VP.Prodigy were slated to face Prosti Esli in a second-round contest of the upper bracket. The club was also scheduled to compete in the DPC closed qualifiers of the CIS region at the same time.

“Unfortunately today’s matches in #ESLOne DPC CIS S2 and #EPICLeague are scheduled at the same time. We are forced to make a difficult decision to withdraw from #EPICLeague,” VP.Prodigy wrote on their official Twitter site.

VP.Prodigy, who swept Team Empire in the upper bracket first-round match, tumbled to the lower bracket after they elected to forfeit versus Prosti Esli. They then forfeited their second-round contest against EXTREMUM.

Epic League’s $15,000 prize pool features a $6,000 award for the first-place team. VP.Prodigy received $600 for their fifth-sixth place finish.

--Field Level Media