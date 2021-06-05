PSG.LGD move into first place in WePlay AniMajor

PSG.LGD recorded a win and a draw on Saturday to move into first place in the group stage at the $500,000 WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

PSG.LGD swept Team Liquid after posting wins in 35 and 33 minutes, respectively. They settled for a draw in their other match versus Team Spirit after following up a win in 33 minutes with a setback in 40.

TNC Predator secured a pair of sweeps to pull into a four-way tie for second place with Team Nigma, Evil Geniuses and Vici Gaming.

TNC Predator notched wins in 49 and 42 minutes over Team Nigma and 30 and 25 minutes, respectively, over beastcoast.

Nigma, however, swept Team Liquid after posting wins in 42 and 34 minutes, respectively.

Vici Gaming posted draws against Team Spirit and Evil Geniuses. VG won in 49 minutes before falling in 52 minutes versus Team Spirit. They then lost the first map in 32 minutes before rallying to victory in 41 minutes against Evil Geniuses.

EG tied beastcoast after winning the first map in 35 minutes before falling in 49 minutes.

A total of 18 teams began the competition in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China. The group stage runs through Monday, with the top two teams making the upper bracket of the playoffs. Teams in third-to-sixth place advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.

The double-elimination playoffs run from June 9-13. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final.

WePlay AniMajor group stage standings, with match record (W-D-L) and map record:

1. PSG.LGD, 2-2-0, 6-2

2t. Evil Geniuses, 1-3-0, 5-3

2t. Team Nigma, 2-1-1, 5-3

2t. TNC Predator, 2-1-1, 5-3

2t. Vici Gaming, 1-3-0, 5-3

6. Team Spirit, 0-3-1, 3-5

7. beastcoast, 0-2-2, 2-6

8. Team Liquid, 0-1-3, 1-7

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points

2. $100,000, 450 points

3. $75,000, 400 points

4. $50,000, 350 points

5-6. $25,000, 300 points

7-8. $12,500, 200 points

No prize money or points

9-14. -- TBD

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

