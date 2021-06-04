Group stage action underway at WePlay AniMajor

The opening day of round-robin play in the group stage Friday produced little separation among the eight teams battling at the $500,000 WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Four teams -- Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Team Nigma and Vici Gaming -- are tied for first at 1-1-0 and four others are tied for fifth at 0-1-1.

Evil Geniuses opened the action with a 2-0 win over TNC Predator, winning in 30 minutes on green and 49 minutes on red. EG salvaged a 1-1 result in their next match against Team Spirit.

PSG.LGD defeated beastcoast 2-0 with wins in 42 and 28 minutes, both on red. PSG.LGD then settled for a 1-1 draw with Nigma.

Vici Gaming started off with a 2-0 victory against Team Liquid, posting 39- and 38-minute wins on red. VG split with TNC Predator in their second match.

Nigma followed up their 1-1 result against PSG.LGD with a 2-0 defeat of Spirit, winning in 39 minutes on green and in 43 minutes on red.

Ten more best-of-two matches are scheduled for Saturday.

A total of 18 teams began the competition in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China. The group stage runs through Monday, with the top two teams making the upper bracket of the playoffs. Teams in third-to-sixth place advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.

The double-elimination playoffs run from June 9-13. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final.

WePlay AniMajor group stage standings, with match record (W-D-L) and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 1-1-0, 3-1

1. PSG.LGD, 1-1-0, 3-1

1. Team Nigma, 1-1-0, 3-1

1. Vici Gaming, 1-1-0, 3-1

5. beastcoast, 0-1-1, 1-3

5. Team Liquid, 0-1-1, 1-3

5. Team Spirit, 0-1-1, 1-3

5. TNC Predator, 0-1-1, 1-3

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points

2. $100,000, 450 points

3. $75,000, 400 points

4. $50,000, 350 points

5-6. $25,000, 300 points

7-8. $12,500, 200 points

No prize money or points

9-14. -- TBD

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

--Field Level Media