Invictus, Nigma notch wins to open Dota WePlay AniMajor

The second major of the Dota Pro Circuit season kicked off Wednesday with eight Wild Card matches, highlighted by a win apiece for Invictus Gaming and Team Nigma.

Nigma got in the win column with a 2-0 victory over AS Monaco Gambit, but Invictus later topped Nigma 2-0 to wrap up Wednesday’s action at the WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Invictus ended the first day with one win and one draw, while Nigma is 1-1-1 over three matches. All Wild Card matches are best-of-two.

Nigma defeated AS Monaco in 33 minutes on red and 52 minutes on green. Invictus later toppled Nigma in 43 minutes and 51 minutes, both on green.

Vici Gaming and Execration hung around with three draws apiece for 0-3-0, setting themselves up for key matches Thursday, the final day of Wild Card play.

Only two of the six Wild Card teams will advance to the group stage after the single round-robin round concludes.

A total of 18 teams are competing in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China.

WePlay AniMajor Wild Card standings, with match record (W-D-L) and map record:

1. Invictus Gaming, 1-1-0, 3-1

2. Team Nigma, 1-1-1, 3-3

T3. Vici Gaming, 0-3-0, 3-3

T3. Execration, 0-3-0, 3-3

5. Team Secret, 0-2-0, 2-2

6. AS Monaco Gambit, 0-2-1, 2-4

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points

2. $100,000, 450 points

3. $75,000, 400 points

4. $50,000, 350 points

5-6. $25,000, 300 points

7-8. $12,500, 200 points

9-18. No prize money or points

--Field Level Media