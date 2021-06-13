PSG.LGD advances to grand final of WePlay AniMajor

PSG.LGD dumped T1 2-1 Saturday to clinch a spot in the WePlay AniMajor grand final Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine. They’ll face either T1 in a rematch or Evil Geniuses, who defeated Vici Gaming 2-1.

At the second major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit season, PSG.LGD beat T1 in 32 minutes on green, lost in 48 minutes on red, and won the final game in 35 minutes on green.

China’s Wang “Ame” Chunyu led PSG.LGD with an average kill-deaths-assists ratio of 8.7/1.3/10.3, while T1 was led by Karl Matthew Baldovino of the Phillipines, who notched a K-D-A ratio of 6.0/5.3/7.7.

Baldovino and his T1 squad will now have to face Evil Geniuses Sunday, thanks to their win Saturday. EG defeated Vici after dropping the first match in 37 minutes on green, then winning the next two, in 24 minutes on red and in 52 minutes on green.

Evil Geniuses were paced by Canada’s Artour “Arteezy” Babaev, who earned a K-D-A ratio of 5.3/3.3/6.3.

A total of 18 teams began the competition in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China. Twelve advanced to the double-elimination playoff stage.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Sunday.

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points -- TBD

2. $100,000, 450 points -- TBD

3. $75,000, 400 points -- TBD

4. $50,000, 350 points - Vici Gaming

5-6. $25,000, 300 points - Quincy Crew, Team Nigma

7-8. $12,500, 200 points -- Team Spirit, TNC Predator

No prize money or points:

9-12. Virtus.pro, Alliance, Team Aster, NoPing e-sports

13. Team Liquid

14. beastcoast

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

--Field Level Media