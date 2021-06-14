PSG.LGD beat Evil Geniuses to win WePlay AniMajor

PSG.LGD swept Evil Geniuses 3-0 in the grand final to claim victory at the WePlay AniMajor on Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Evil Geniuses took down T1 2-1 to advance out of the lower bracket and earn their spot in the best-of-five grand final.

Evil Geniuses began the AniMajor playoffs in the lower bracket, where every match was win-or-go home. They ripped off five consecutive wins just to qualify for the grand final.

But they were ultimately no match for PSG.LGD, an esports partnership between China’s LGD Gaming and PSG Esports, the gaming arm of French soccer club Paris St. Germain. PSG.LGD earned the top prize of $200,000 and 500 Dota Pro Circuit Points.

PSG.LGD won in 33 minutes on green, 47 minutes on red and 36 minutes on green to defeat Evil Geniuses. Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang of Malaysia finished with an overall kill-death-assist ratio of 28-7-35.

To qualify for the grand final, Evil Geniuses beat T1 in a lengthy battle. Evil Geniuses struck first with a 40-minute win on red. T1 then responded with a win in 65 minutes on red, and Evil Geniuses won the decisive round in 37 minutes, also on red.

A total of 18 teams competed in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China. Twelve advanced to the double-elimination playoff stage.

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points -- PSG.LGD

2. $100,000, 450 points -- Evil Geniuses

3. $75,000, 400 points -- T1

4. $50,000, 350 points -- Vici Gaming

5-6. $25,000, 300 points -- Quincy Crew, Team Nigma

7-8. $12,500, 200 points -- Team Spirit, TNC Predator

No prize money or points:

9-12. Virtus.pro, Alliance, Team Aster, NoPing e-sports

13. Team Liquid

14. beastcoast

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

--Field Level Media