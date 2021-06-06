PSG.LGD clinch playoff spot at WePlay AniMajor

PSG.LGD clinched a playoff berth with two more wins Sunday at the $500,000 WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

PSG.LGD posted 2-0 sweeps against TNC Predator and Evil Geniuses on the next-to-last day of the round-robin group stage. PSG.LGD won in 42 minutes on red and 42 minutes on green against TNC Predator, then won in 37 minutes on red and 34 minutes on green against EG.

Team Nigma climbed into second place with a 1-1 draw against EG and a 2-0 win against Vici Gaming. Nigma took out VG in 16 and 24 minutes, both on green.

VG swept last-place beastcoast in their other match Sunday, winning twice on red in 42 and 29 minutes.

Team Liquid picked up the day’s only other 2-0 victory against Team Spirit, also winning twice on red in 39 and 32 minutes.

Action continues Monday with four matches on tap: PSG.LGD vs. Vici Gaming, Team Spirit vs. TNC Predator, Team Nigma vs. beastcoast, and Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses.

A total of 18 teams began the competition in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China. The group stage runs through Monday, with the top two teams making the upper bracket of the playoffs. Teams in third-to-sixth place advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.

The double-elimination playoffs start Wednesday. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on June 13.

WePlay AniMajor group stage standings, with match record (W-D-L) and map record:

1. PSG.LGD, 4-2-0, 10-2

2. Team Nigma, 3-2-1, 8-4

3. Vici Gaming, 2-3-1, 7-5

T4. Evil Geniuses, 1-4-1, 6-6

T4. TNC Predator, 2-2-2, 6-6

T6. Team Liquid, 1-2-3, 4-8

T6. Team Spirit, 0-4-2, 4-8

8. beastcoast, 0-3-3, 3-9

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points

2. $100,000, 450 points

3. $75,000, 400 points

4. $50,000, 350 points

5-6. $25,000, 300 points

7-8. $12,500, 200 points

No prize money or points:

9-14. -- TBD

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

