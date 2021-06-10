Quincy Crew wins in three on first day of WePlay AniMajor playoffs

Quincy Crew outlasted NoPing Esports in three games and three other teams advanced on sweeps in the first day of playoff action at the WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

T1 defeated Team Aster, PSG.LGD beat Alliance and Team Nigma finished off Virtus.pro, all two games to none, to move forward in the upper bracket.

Quincy Crew got its match started with a quick 21-minute win on green. But NoPing answered with a win in the second game in 35 minutes, also on green.

In the pivotal third game, Quincy Crew won in 41 minutes on red. Yawar “YS” Hassan led the victors with 11 kills and just two deaths, and the five-man team piled up a total 80 kills.

Quincy Crew will face T1 in the upper-bracket semifinals. T1 beat Aster in 34 minutes on green and 24 minutes on red.

PSG.LGD took down Alliance in 37 minutes on red and 33 minutes on green. Nigma swept Virtus.pro in 38 minutes on green and 34 on red.

The four losing teams Wednesday moved down to the lower bracket, where every match is win-or-go-home.

A total of 18 teams began the competition in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China. Twelve have advanced to the double-elimination playoff stage.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on June 13.

The playoffs continue Thursday with Round 1 of the lower bracket:

Virtus.pro vs. Vici Gaming

Alliance vs. Team Spirit

Team Aster vs. TNC Predator

NoPing e-sports vs. Evil Geniuses

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points -- TBD

2. $100,000, 450 points -- TBD

3. $75,000, 400 points -- TBD

4. $50,000, 350 points -- TBD

5-6. $25,000, 300 points -- TBD

7-8. $12,500, 200 points -- TBD

No prize money or points:

9-12. -- TBD

13. Team Liquid

14. beastcoast

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

--Field Level Media