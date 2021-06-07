Team Nigma joins PSG.LGD in WePlay AniMajor playoffs

The playoff field is set after the final round of group stage action Monday as Team Nigma will join PSG.LGD in Round 1 of the upper-bracket playoffs at the WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Team Nigma defeated beastcoast in 29 minutes on green and 27 minutes on red to finish second in group play at 4-2-1. PSG.LGD tied with Vici Gaming but still took the top spot with a 4-3-0 mark based on maps won. PSG.LGD won in 35 minutes on green but VG won in 65 minutes on red.

Nigma and virtus.pro will play Wednesday in the lower bracket of the playoffs. PSG.LGD will meet Alliance the same day.

Team Spirit defeated Team Liquid in a tiebreaker to earn a trip to the lower-bracket playoffs. Spirit will be joined in the lower bracket by Vici Gaming (No. 3 finisher), Evil Geniuses (No. 4) and TNC Predator (No. 5).

Liquid and beastcoast were eliminated.

Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses battled to a tie with EG winning in 30 minutes on green and TL winning in 34 minutes on red.

Earlier, Team Spirit battled to a tie with TNC Predator. TNC won in 64 minutes on green and Spirit won in 42 minutes on green to set up their tiebreaker.

A total of 18 teams began the competition in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on June 13.

The double-elimination playoffs start Wednesday:

Virtus.pro vs. Team Nigma

Alliance vs. PSG.LGD

Team Aster vs. T1

Quincy Crew vs. NoPing e-sports

WePlay AniMajor group stage standings, with match record (W-D-L) and map record:

1. PSG.LGD, 4-3-0, 11-3

2. Team Nigma, 4-2-1, 10-4

3. Vici Gaming, 2-4-1, 8-6

4. Evil Geniuses, 1-5-1, 7-7

5. TNC Predator, 2-3-2, 7-7

6. Team Spirit, 0-5-2, 5-9

7. Team Liquid, 1-3-3, 5-9

8. beastcoast, 0-3-4, 3-11

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points

2. $100,000, 450 points

3. $75,000, 400 points

4. $50,000, 350 points

5-6. $25,000, 300 points

7-8. $12,500, 200 points

No prize money or points:

9-12. -- TBD

13. Team Liquid

14. beastcoast

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

--Field Level Media