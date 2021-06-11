Vici Gaming among four teams to advance in WePlay AniMajor playoffs

All four best-of-three matches in Thursday’s lower-bracket action at the WePlay AniMajor required three games, as Vici Gaming, Team Spirit, TNC Predator and Evil Geniuses survived and advanced in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Vici defeated Virtus.pro, Team Spirit outlasted Alliance, TNC Predator took care of Team Aster and Evil Geniuses beat NoPing e-sports. The four losing clubs were eliminated from the playoffs and placed 9th-12th.

In the second round of the lower bracket Friday, Vici Gaming will play Team Spirit while TNC Predator will draw Evil Geniuses. Upper-bracket action also resumes Friday.

Vici won its opening game in 41 minutes on red. Virtus.pro came back with a 33-minute win on green before Vici closed it out with another lengthy victory, 40 minutes on red.

Spirit beat Alliance in 42 minutes on green to open their best-of-three. Alliance took the next game in 34 minutes on green before Spirit won the deciding game in 29 minutes on red.

TNC Predator fell behind in its match early when Aster took the first game in 42 minutes on green. After needing 56 minutes to win the next game on green, Predator finished its comeback with a 38-minute victory, also on green.

Evil Geniuses beat NoPing in 37 minutes on green. They lost the middle frame as NoPing captured a win in 32 minutes on green, but they bounced back with a match-clinching 29 minutes on red.

A total of 18 teams began the competition in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China. Twelve advanced to the double-elimination playoff stage.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on June 13.

The playoffs continue Friday with four matches:

Team Nigma vs. PSG.LGD

T1 vs. Quincy Crew

Vici Gaming vs. Team Spirit

TNC Predator vs. Evil Geniuses

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points -- TBD

2. $100,000, 450 points -- TBD

3. $75,000, 400 points -- TBD

4. $50,000, 350 points -- TBD

5-6. $25,000, 300 points -- TBD

7-8. $12,500, 200 points -- TBD

No prize money or points:

9-12. Virtus.pro, Alliance, Team Aster, NoPing e-sports

13. Team Liquid

14. beastcoast

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

--Field Level Media