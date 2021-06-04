Vici Gaming, Team Nigma advance at WePlay AniMajor

Vici Gaming and Team Nigma -- who needed to win a tiebreaker -- advanced to the group stage at the WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

Vici Gaming swept both of their matches on the final day of Wild Card action to finish 2-3-0. Nigma defeated Execration but tied Team Secret for a 2-2-1 mark in Wild Card play. Nigma defeated Invictus Gaming (2-2-1) in a playoff to advance.

A total of 18 teams are competing in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China.

Vici defeated AS Monaco Gambit in 43 minutes and 35 minutes, both on red. VG also tallied a victory over Invictus Gaming in 20 minutes and 25 minutes, both on red.

Nigma defeated Invictus Gaming in 28 minutes on green to win the tiebreaker.

Both teams are in action Friday in the round-robin stage. VG has two matches against Team Liquid and TNC Predator, while Nigma faces Team Spirit and PSG.LGD.

WePlay AniMajor Wild Card standings, with match record (W-D-L) and map record:

1. Vici Gaming, 2-3-0, 7-3

2. Team Nigma, 2-2-1, 6-4

3. Invictus Gaming, 2-2-1, 6-4

4. Team Secret, 0-4-1, 4-6

5. Execration, 0-4-1, 4-6

6. AS Monaco Gambit, 0-3-2, 3-7

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points

2. $100,000, 450 points

3. $75,000, 400 points

4. $50,000, 350 points

5-6. $25,000, 300 points

7-8. $12,500, 200 points

No prize money or points

9-14. -- TBD

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

--Field Level Media