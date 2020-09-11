WePlay! refutes report of $10M pool for CS:GO, Dota 2 events

WePlay! Esports refuted reports this week that the tournament organizer is committing $10 million in prize pools for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 events in 2021 and 2022.

A report originally on ESTNN.com that has since been removed said that WePlay! planned to host 12 CS:GO and Dota 2 tournaments, with events taking place in locations including Australia, Kyiv and Los Angeles.

“We are preparing an event schedule with unusual creative formats but due to quarantine restrictions, we can’t disclose it yet,” WePlay! general manager Oleh Humemiuk said in a statement released to Field Level Media on Friday. “Esports fans will have to wait for new announcements.”

The organizers called the report “unconfirmed information” that has circulated in the media.

“Someday, the media holding that is WePlay Esports might host events in China, Australia (as noted by our holding’s managing partner Yura Lazebnikov), or any other country,” the company’s release stated. “We also would like to allocate sums of that magnitude to prize pools and schedule events two years ahead. But we can’t do that in the current circumstances.”

--Field Level Media