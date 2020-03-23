Nigma, Thunder Predator, Vici earn WeSave! wins

Team Nigma, Thunder Predator and Vici Gaming all posted 2-0 wins Monday to reach their regional finals in the WeSave! Charity Play event.

The Dota 2 fundraiser is a 24-team online tournament that is donating the $120,000 prize pool and all other funds gathered to assist the fight against the coronavirus. Proceeds will be split between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and GlobalGiving.

Twenty-four teams from six regions (Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent Stats, China, Europe, North America and South America) are participating in separate four-team competitions.

The European and CIS winners will face off in an additional match. The North American region also will conduct a three-vs.-three all-star match.

All matches are best-of-three except for the regional finals, which will be best-of-five.

In a European semifinal on Monday, Team Nigma topped Team Secret. On Wednesday, Nigma will oppose Team Liquid for the European title. Liquid beat OG 2-0 on Saturday.

Thunder Predator shut out Beastcoast in a South American semifinal to earn a shot at NoPing e-sports on Wednesday. NoPing eliminated FURIA Esports 2-0 on Saturday.

Vici Gaming dumped EHOME in a Chinese semifinal, setting up a Tuesday showdown with PSG.LGD, who had defeated Invictus Gaming 2-0 on Saturday.

Three regional finals are scheduled for Tuesday.

In the Southeast Asian competition, Geek Fam will oppose Team Adroit. Geek Fam edged BOOM Esports 2-1 in a Friday semifinal, and Team Adroit rallied past TNC Predator 2-1 on Sunday.

In the CIS division, Natus Vincere is set to meet HellRaisers. Na’Vi swept B8 2-0 on Friday, and HellRaisers came from behind to defeat Virtus.pro 2-1 on Sunday.

The North American final will feature CR4ZY and Evil Geniuses. CR4ZY overcame an early deficit to knock out Cloud9 2-1 on Friday, and Evil Geniuses came back to beat business associates 2-1 on Sunday.

—Field Level Media