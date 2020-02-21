Winstrike acquire Modus Unity roster in overhaul

CIS Dota 2 team Winstrike released its entire roster and picked up the roster of Modus Unity.

In the announcement via Twitter and a post on their website on Thursday, Winstrike said it switched from their previous roster after a recent run of disappointing play, which included a failure to qualify for the Los Angeles Major.

Just-released Winstrike players Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey, Andrey “Afroninje” Afonin, Vasily “AfterLife” Shishkin, Ilya “ALOHADANCE” Korobkin and Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan are now without a team and are free agents.

Winstrike’s new roster consists of the Modus Unity team that advanced to the CIS Closed Qualifier for the Los Angeles Major when Winstrike failed to move on. It did not face the old Winstrike roster in bracket play.

Modus Unity struck out in the closed qualifier, going 1-0-3 in group stage play, but did show potential despite the lack of success.

The Winstrike roster now consists of Stanislav Yarosevich, Nikit “Young G” Bochko, Vladislav “DKFogas” Frolov, Sergey “ SA” Timchenko and Dmitri “kickeed” Pilyayev.

Luka “Lukawa” Nasuashvili becomes the new manager of the roster.

“I have high hopes for our youth players. We are ready to give them more than one chance so that the guys will have time to prove themselves. They can count on our help to get results,” sporting director Andrei Kvasnevskii said.

“I can assure our fans that we have a clear plan of how the team will grow and where they should get to.”

