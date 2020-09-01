Vici announces departures of Yang and rOtk

Vici Gaming officially announced the departure of two members of their Dota 2 team on Monday, tweeting heartfelt farewells to offlaner Zhou “Yang” Haiyang and coach Bai “rOtk” Fan after their contracts expired.

Yang has been a part of Vici since beginning his professional career in 2015. After working his way up to the main roster, Yang quickly earned a reputation as an incredible offlaner, — and the beloved nickname “Yang-God”.

“We have no doubt in our minds that Yang-God will achieve whatever he plans on doing next and we wish him to follow his path towards his dreams so valiantly,” Vici posted. “Thank you Yang, for all your contributions to Vici Gaming. No matter what, we’ve got your back!!”

rOtk’s history with the organization goes all the way back to 2013, where he performed as the team’s offlaner in two different stints before returning to be the team’s coach in 2017, allowing him to play an integral role in many of Vici’s successes.

“We wish rOtk a smooth way forward and a shining light upon his future path as he decides to pursue new challenges,” Vici tweeted. “We want to thank him for his many years of dedication, team efforts and responsibility.”

According to multiple reports, Vici is looking at Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, as Yang’s replacement — with VPEsports reporting the two sides have likely already signed an agreement.

Yang, now a free agent, is reportedly a candidate to join Four Angry Men, which has reportedly been pursuing numerous high-profile free agents (including carry Zhang “Eurus” Chengjun, who is currently under contract with Vici).

—Field Level Media