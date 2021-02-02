Evil Geniuses release RAMZES from Dota 2 roster

Evil Geniuses released Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev from its Dota 2 roster on Monday because he didn’t play in enough events during the past few months.

The team signed the Russian after The International 2019, when he left Virtus Pro and the CIS region behind to join Tal “Fly” Aizik and an Evil Geniuses squad determined to become one of the North America’s premier teams.

RAMZES helped Evil Geniuses to a fourth-place finish at the MDL Chengdu Major and second at DreamLeague Season 13.

With COVID-19 disrupting the schedule and causing travel issues, RAMZES was limited to just four events for Evil Geniuses in 2020 and played just once after March.

The team signed Daryl “iceiceice” Pei Xiang from SIngapore after RAMZES was moved to its inactive roster in early November.

As a free agent, Ramzes can sign with a new team, provided it falls within all of the Dota Pro Circuit’s new regulations governing player moves.

Evil Geniuses are 6-2 in the top division of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit’s NA regional league.

--Field Level Media