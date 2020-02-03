Soccer star Bale reveals involvement with Ellevens Esports

Welsh and Real Madrid soccer star Gareth Bale on Monday revealed himself as a co-owner of Ellevens Esports, and announced the organization has plans that go far beyond FIFA.

The club was formed in November 2019 and is taking part in the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 in Milan, Italy. But in announcing his involvement, Bale said in a release:

“On the pitch, my goal is always to win. With Ellevens Esports, that winning attitude is just as important. There are similarities between football and esports in that it takes real dedication and sacrifice to reach the top of your game. I am looking to recruit a team of world-class players for Ellevens across a variety of games. Unearthing new talent is an exciting part of the process and it’s been really exciting to be involved in selecting our line-up of players so far!”

To that end, the company’s website is allowing prospective players to sign up and choose from a list of games that includes FIFA, Fortnite, Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow Six.

Ellevens Esports is partnered with 38 Entertainment Group, co-founded by entrepreneur Jonathan Kirk and former professional soccer player Larry Cohen.

Also on Monday, Bale posed with Ellevens Esports’ FIFA team: Pedro “PResende97” Resende, Ethan “EthnxH” Higgins, Tyler “TyyFIA,” and “NerdFireYT.”

Bale, 30, has 80 goals and 42 assists in 167 matches with Real Madrid. Before that, he spent six seasons with Premier League squad Tottenham, tallying 43 goals and 22 assists in 146 matches.

—Field Level Media