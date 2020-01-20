'Ollelito' claims FUT Champions Cup Stage 3 title

Olle “Ollelito” Arbin of Sweden took the first game of Sunday’s cross-platform Grand Final and hung on to win on aggregate and claim the title at Stage 3 of the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Champions Cup in Atlanta.

Ollelito, the champion of the Xbox 1 bracket, won the first game against Umut “Umut” Gultekin of Germany 3-1, then lost the second 2-1 to win 4-3 on aggregate. Representing Team Gullit, Ollelito claimed the $50,000 first prize at the $600,000 tournament that began with 64 combatants.

To reach the Grand Final, he beat Portugal’s Diogo “Diogo” Mendes 2-1 in the Xbox 1 final, taking the first game 1-0 and tying the second 1-1.

Umut, who was representing HSV eSports, downed Tom “Tom” Leese in the PlayStation 4 final, snapping the United Kingdom competitor’s unbeaten run at the tournament. Tom was one of two players to go 5-0 during the group stage.

The other, Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt of the UK, lost in the round of 16 of the Xbox 1 bracket, falling on penalties 4-3 to Niklas “NRaseck7” Raseck of Germany. Tekkz won Stage 1 of the Champions Cup, while NRaseck7 won Stage 2.

Ollelito eventually took down NRaseck7 on penalties 6-5 in the Xbox 1 semifinals.

The FIFA 20 Global Series will feature three more events, running through May 15, 2020.

A FIFA eClub World Cup will be contested in February, with the FIFA eNations Cup following in May. A pair of playoffs will take place the following month before the season-ending FIFA eWorld Cup in July.

