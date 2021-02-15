NYCFC's Didychrislito takes another eMLS title

NYCFC’s Christopher “Didychrislito” Holly had to work hard to prove it, but he showed he’s still the best, winning Sunday’s eMLS League Series Two title over D.C. United’s Mohamed “KingCJ0” Alioune Diop.

Already the League Series One champ, Didychrislito narrowly claimed the Series Two title by a 6-5 aggregate score.

Following a 1-1 result in Leg 1, the scoring -- and the controversy -- ramped up in Leg 2.

KingCJO established early momentum, scoring first and, after allowing a quick counter score, went ahead 3-2 on aggregate.

Didychrislito was able to score twice before halftime, however, as he fought the upset bid.

After another goal in the 63rd minute, Didychrislito became immersed in a bit of drama.

KingCJO cut the lead to 5-4 on a goal that came about because, Didychrislito claimed, a freeze of his game meant he couldn’t make a play on defense.

Following what had to have been a thorough review, the goal was allowed to stand.

Perhaps distracted by the ruling, Didychrislito gave up the tying goal, and the match picked up its intensity as it headed into extra time.

Didychrislito dialed in and scored in the 102nd minute, a goal that turned out to be the game winner and clinched the NYCFC rep his championship.

The semifinals were played earlier on Sunday, with KingCJO emerging from a scintillating penalty-kick shootout over FC Dallas’ Alan “AlAnavi” Avila.

AlAnavi held the lead until the final 10 minutes before battling through extra time and falling in the shootout 6-5.

In the other semi, Didychrislito fell behind 1-0 but roared back and took care of Austin FC’s John “xbLeU” Garcia 8-2.

