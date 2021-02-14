Victories by Didychrislito, xbLeU headline eMLS quarterfinals

The virtual pitch hosted four matches Saturday in the eMLS League Series Two playoffs, and the semifinal field is set.

John “xbLeU” Garcia will oppose Christopher “Didychrislito” Holly in one semifinal matchup on Sunday, and Mohamed “KingCJ0” Alioune Diop will meet Alan “AlanAvi” Avila in the other. The final will be held later Sunday.

xbLeU, representing expansion MLS team Austin FC, emerged with a 6-5 aggregate win in the quarterfinals over Ben “BENR” Remez, representing the San Jose Earthquakes. BENR came up just short, as xbLeU scored in stoppage time of Leg 2 to clinch the victory on aggregate and move on.

BENR’s goal in the 89th minute was the lone tally in Leg 1.

Leg 2 was played at a furious pace. BENR took a 4-3 aggregate lead into the second half, but ultimately the stoppage-time goal finished xbLeU’s comeback bid and secured to the victory.

KingCJ0, representing D.C. United, logged a 5-3 win over Guillermo “Kid M3mito” Trevino, representing the Chicago Fire.

KingCJ0 started quickly with two goals, then added a third in second-half stoppage time of the first leg.

In the second leg, KingCJO jumped out to a 5-1 aggregate lead and was never in danger.

AlanAvi, representing FC Dallas, powered to a 4-0 victory over rookie Douglas “Maloney” Bendeck representing Orlando City.

In a decisive performance, AlanAvi put home two first-half goals in Leg 1, and Maloney never was able to threaten.

AlanAvi scored another and kept Maloney off the scoreboard.

Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, topped Gordon “Fiddle” Thornsberry, representing FC Cincinnati, by a 7-2 count.

Didychrislito, the eMLS League Series One winner, was more than worthy of the spotlight in a dominating win over Fiddle. The NYCFC rep cruised to a 3-1 aggregate lead heading to Leg 2, where he scored three more goals.

--Field Level Media