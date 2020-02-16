Back to back: 'Fiddle' wins eMLS League Series Two title

FC Cincinnati’s Gordon “Fiddle” Thornsberry made it two titles in a row on Saturday by capturing the eMLS League Series One in Portland, downing Atlanta United’s Paulo Neto 2-0 in the finals.

Fiddle took home $7,500 for winning the event, which was the second of the season’s three eMLS tournaments. He also won $7,500 for claiming Series One in Philadelphia in January, and he’ll now turn his focus to the eMLS Cup in March at Austin, Texas.

“Got two down, got one more to go,” Fiddle said afterward. “But honestly, this was a tough day. I had to play really good opponents. Shoutout to all them, great opponents.”

The top-ranked player in eMLS and 24th-ranked player in the world, Fiddle took control early in the final, scoring in the 21st minute on a volley by Josef Martinez, who coincidentally plays for Atlanta United in real life. He put it away in the 77th minute with a curling shot from the top of the box by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fiddle had also beaten Neto in the quarterfinals of Series One, though that win required a shootout.

On Saturday, he began his run through the bracket with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC’s Chris “Didychrislito” Holly, then survived a wild semifinal match against LAFC’s Martin “RemiMartinn” Oregel. RemiMartinn took a 2-1 lead with an 88th-minute goal, but Fiddle tied it in stoppage time and then prevailed 4-3 on penalties.

Neto reached the final by beating Toronto FC’s Philip “PhilB94” Balke 2-1 in the quarterfinals and the Portland Timbers’ Edgar “RCTID Thiago” Guerrero 3-0 in the semifinals.

The tournament began with 25 players, each representing an MLS team, including 2021 expansion franchise Austin FC. Each played 12 matches during Friday’s group stage to reach the eight-player, single-elimination playoff bracket.

—Field Level Media