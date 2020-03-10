SXSW cancellation forces eMLS Cup postponement

The eMLS Cup scheduled for March 21 has been postponed indefinitely due to the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW was due to begin Friday and run through March 22, but was called off when Austin officials declared a local state of disaster over coronavirus concerns. The eMLS Cup was part of the larger event.

No makeup date has been announced for the eMLS Cup, the annual FIFA esports championship tournament for Major League Soccer.

“The cancellation of SXSW by the City of Austin on Friday has resulted in eMLS Cup — which was an official SXSW event — no longer taking place on March 21 as part of the conference,” MLS officials said in a statement. “In the coming days, MLS expects to share updated details regarding our plans for eMLS Cup. As always, our main priority is the well-being of our eMLS competitors, staff and fans.”

