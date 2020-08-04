EA Sports inks partnership with Internazionale, AC Milan

European soccer clubs Internazionale and AC Milan have signed a long-term partnership with EA Sports and the FIFA franchise of games.

The deal means the teams will be showcased exclusively in the company’s games, starting with FIFA 21, which is set to drop in October. The game reportedly will include vivid detail when it comes to the teams’ shared stadium, their players and their uniforms.

EA Sports moved quickly after gaming company KOMANI signed a three-year pact with Italian soccer club Juventus for its Pro Evolution Soccer games.

“Authenticity is always such a driving factor behind everything we’re doing around the game,” EA Sports vice president and general manager Nick Wlodyka said in a statement.

—Field Level Media