Complexity, Mkers, Blue United eFC claim FIFA zone championships

Blue United eFC, Mkers and Complexity Gaming all earned championships in their respective zones on Sunday as part of the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 event.

This year’s FIFAe Club World Cup was played out as a remote, online-only event, with players competing from home and in a zone-based tournament format. Six different zones covered each region of the world.

Blue United eFC (Asia), Mkers (Europe) and Complexity (North America) claimed the final three zone championships up for grabs on Sunday. On Saturday, Dire Wolves (Oceania), 25esports (Africa and Middle East) and ELS Torneios Online (South America) won the other three zone titles.

More than 480 teams began the qualifying process for the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021, and 42 teams reached the zone finals stage of the tournament.

Teams are represented by two players who square off in a series of matches against an opponent from the other side, with three points awarded for each victory.

A total prize pool of $245,000 was up for grabs as part of the FIFAe Club World Cup zone finals, which is in addition to the $105,000 issued during the online qualifying stage.

Blue United eFC, a three-time zone championship qualifier, posted a 9-3 victory over WICKED ESPORTS to win the Zone 2 championship. WICKED won the opening round as Muhammad “DatoRentap” Naim Muhammad Hisham took a 7-6 decision over Blue United’s Sho “Agu” Nakashima. But Blue United won the next three rounds. Agu won his rematch with DatoRentap 2-1, and Shota “Tsakt” Sato picked up 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Faiq “halowake” Iskander Saiful Bahri.

Mkers had to rally from a 6-0 deficit and won the final three matches to slip by Astralis in the Zone 4 championship round. Astralis won the first two rounds as Fatih “Ustun” Ustun beat Daniele “Prinsipe” Paolucci 4-0 and August “Agge” Rosenmeier took a 3-2 win against Oliver “OliBoli” Uttgren. But Mkers, another three-time qualifier in the zone championships, were perfect the rest of the way. Prinsipe clipped Ustun 3-2 in the third round, and OliBoli evened it up with a 4-1 win over Agge in round 4. Prinsipe won the decisive fifth round with a 6-4 victory over Ustun.

Complexity became a two-time zone champion by overcoming New York City Esports 9-3 in the Zone 6 championship. Complexity’s Max “Maxe” Popov posted a 2-1 win in the opener over New York’s Josh “Squirrel” Banh. Joksan “Joksan” Redona followed suit with a 2-1 over NYC’s Christopher “Chris” Holly in round two. Squirrel rebounded for a 2-1 win in round 3 over Maxe, but Joksan closed it out with a 3-0 win over Chris.

Blue United eFC won $17,500 for the Zone 2 championship and WICKED ESPORTS claimed $8,000 as the runner-up. In Zone 4, Mkers pocketed $27,500 for the Zone 4 championship and Astralis earned $12,500. Complexity took home $22,000 for the Zone 6 title and New York City Esports was awarded $10,000 for second.

--Field Level Media