Dire Wolves, 25esports, ELS Torneios Online win FIFAe zone championships

Dire Wolves, 25esports and ELS Torneios Online all won zone championships as part of the FIFAe Club World Club 2021 event on Saturday.

This year’s FIFAe Club World Cup is playing out as a remote, online-only event, with players competing from home and in a zone-based tournament format. Six different zones will cover each region of the world.

Dire Wolves (Oceania), 25esports (Africa and Middle East) and ELS Torneios Online (South America) claimed half of the available zone championships Saturday. Sunday’s schedule includes the zone championship matches for Asia (Blue United eFC vs. WICKED ESPORTS), Europe (Astralis vs. Mkers) and North America (New York City Esports vs. Complexity Gaming).

More than 480 teams began the qualifying process for the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021, and 42 teams reached the zone finals stage of the tournament.

Teams are represented by two players who square off in a series of matches against an opponent from the other side, with three points awarded for each victory.

A total prize pool of $245,000 will be handed out as part of the FIFAe Club World Cup zone finals, which is in addition to the $105,000 issued during the online qualifying stage.

Dire Wolves won the Zone 1 championship with a 9-3 victory over Atlantide Wave. Dylan “DW Dylan” Campbell posted wins of 4-2 and 2-0 over Mark “Marko” Brijeski to lead the winning effort. The Wolves’ Joshua “DW JMKKing” King split his matches with Ryan “Naylor” Naylor, winning 1-0 and losing 2-1.

Tuwaiq eSports Club won the opening match, but 25esports won the next three to take a 9-3 victory in the Zone 2 championship round. Nawaf “Nwwav” Alghamdi won the opener, 5-1 for Tuwaiq, over Ziad “vZiad9” Alghamdi. But 25esports won the next three matches, with Abdulaziz “Abo3zza10” Alsabyani picking up 8-7 and 4-2 wins over Abdulaziz “ProAz1z” Alwahhabi and vZiad9 winning his rematch with Nwwav 2-0.

ELS Torneios Online needed to win the final three rounds to pull off a reverse sweep and squeeze by Team FW BR 9-6 in the Zone 5 championship. Matheus “ELS MH7” Henrique was 2-1 in the matchup, and won the fifth and clinching round with a 5-2 victory over Gustavo Toledo “LuGu7oledo_” of Team FW BR. LuGu7oledo_ won the opener 3-1 before MH7 bounced back with a 1-0 win in round 3. Vinicius Leiva “Futwiz Vini” Tonetta gave Team FW BR a 2-0 match lead with his 1-0 win over Paula Henrique “ELS PHZIN” Chaves, but ELS PHZIN rebounded for a 4-3 win in the rematch in round 4.

Dire Wolves took home $13,000 for their victory, while Atlantide Wave pocketed $6,000. 25esports won $22,000 for their championship and Tuwaiq eSports Club garnered $10,000. ELS Torneios Online earned $23,000 for their title and Team FW BR got $10,000 as the runner up.

--Field Level Media