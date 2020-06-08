Umut edges Damie on PKs to win Gamers Without Borders FIFA event

In a final that came down to penalty kicks, Umut “Umut” Gultekin topped Damian “Damie” Augustyniak 2-1 Sunday to win the Gamers Without Borders FIFA 20 esports tournament.

The tournament concluded a six-week event hosted by Gamers Without Borders that has raised $10 million for global charities battling the coronavirus pandemic. Gamers Without Borders already completed charity competitions using PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Teams’ prize money and donations from viewers are going to COVID-19 relief efforts through UNICEF, Direct Relief and the International Medical Corps, among other charities.

On Sunday, Umut won the first game in the final 6-4, then Damie returned the favor with his own 6-4 win to tie it. When the final game was tied when time was up, the two players went to penalty kicks. After each player scored on the first PK, Umut made back-to-back saves to make it 3-1. After Damie scored to make it 3-2, Umut buried his fourth PK to end the match and earn the $400,000 first prize.

Damie won $250,000 as the runner-up. Both players’ charity was UNICEF. Mosaad “Msdossary” Aldossary beat Jaime “Gravesen” Álvarez three games to two to finish in third place and win $150,000. Gravesen took home $100,000.

Four players won $50,000 apiece for finishing in places five through eight: Tassal “Tass” Rushan, Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt, Shaun “Shellzz” Springette and “Turki.”

In the four celebrity show matches, there wasn’t a lot drama as three of the matches ended with 2-0 sweeps. Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold topped musician Liam Payne, forward Paulo Dybala of Juventus beat Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix beat Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva for the trio of sweeps.

In the round’s lone match to go three games, talk show host and comedian Kerwin Frost beat rapper Snoop Dogg 2-1.

—Field Level Media