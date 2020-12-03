Leeds, Ninjas in Pyjamas announce ePremier League partnership

Leeds United’s promotion from the EFL Championship to the Premier League has paved the way for a unique entree into esports.

Although exact details of the deal weren’t immediately released, Leeds and Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas announced a new partnership this week. The deal impacts FIFA and the annual ePremier League.

“Promotion to the Premier League has given the club some amazing opportunities so far, with involvement in the ePremier League the latest chance for the club to grow and impress,” Leeds United executive director Paul Bell said in a statement. “Just as Marcelo (Bielsa) has done with the men’s first team, we intend on making our presence in the league known and being competitive straight away. Creating a partnership with NiP will give us a fantastic foundation to do so. Bring it on.”

In the past, FIFA players have picked a Premier League club to represent in the game for one season. Now with Leeds in the ePremier League after its promotion, Ninjas in Pyjamas players will be working with Leeds to benefit both organizations.

“This partnership with Leeds is an exciting milestone for Ninjas in Pyjamas,” NiP COO Hicham Chahine said in a statement. “Our iconic clubs share similar histories of transformation and core values when fighting our way back to the top of our sports.

“We looked for a Premier club with an ownership that was ready to go deep into esports -- with the ambition of making an impact, integrating efforts on sports performance, fan activation and commercialization. We are very thrilled about this FIFA journey together. Keep your eyes open for more exciting announcements in the upcoming weeks.”

