Beckham's esports team signs German pro NRaseck

Top FIFA pro Niklas “NRaseck” Raseck has signed with Guild Esports, the London-based organization owned in part by soccer legend David Beckham.

The 21-year-old German joins Guild in time for the FIFA 21 season, which kicks off in October.

He has competed in three FIFA eWorld Cups and is ranked second in the world on Xbox FIFA 20.

“I’ve liked the idea behind Guild from the start. The executive team is building something substantial and they have a sophisticated strategy,” NRaseck said in a news release. “David Beckham was also a factor in my joining Guild as he is a testament to what dedication in sport can achieve. I’m very ambitious and my goal is to win a World Cup.

“Guild’s focus on supporting all of its players to grow and reach new heights resonates with me and how I hope to develop myself as a pro player and achieve top results.”

NRaseck is expected to debut with Guild at the eChampions League Invitational later this month.

—Field Level Media