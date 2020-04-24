International soccer stars to test mettle in virtual tourney

Eleven international stars will take the virtual pitch during an online eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 tournament on Sunday.

Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich) and Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) will bypass the round of 16 and advance straight to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

McTominay was quick to call his shot ahead of the #StayHomeWithPES tournament, which will be broadcast on eFootball PES 2020’s official YouTube channel.

“I’ve got my eyes on a final against Antoine Griezmann,” McTominay said, per dotesports.com. “He might be a World Cup winner, but he won’t be ready for me.”

Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Rafael Leao (A.C. Milan), Nassim Boujellab (Schalke 04), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic), Greg Stewart (Rangers) and Aleksei Sutormin (Zenit) also will compete in the tournament.

—Field Level Media