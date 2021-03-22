Didychrislito unseats Adamou for eMLS Cup title

NYCFC’s Didychrislito won three matches Sunday, capping his march to the 2021 eMLS Cup title by unseating defending champion Adamou of RBNY in the Grand Final.

eMLS Cup is the final of three eMLS competitions in 2021, following League Series One and League Series Two.

In the final, Didychrislito scored the tying goal in the 56th minute to take an aggregate 5-4 lead, then netted an insurance goal in the 67th minute.

The title brought Didychrislito a cash prize of $20,000, while Adamou settled for $10,000.

Earlier, Didychrislito won its berth in the final with a 4-1 semifinal win over xbLeU (Austin FC). In that game, Didychrislito broke away from a 1-1 tie with goals in the 48th and 50th minutes, before removing all doubt with another goal in the 75th minute.

Adamou had a more harrowing path to the final, edging Godfather (LA Galaxy) 3-2 in the other semifinal. Trailing 2-1, Adamou escaped with two goals late in the second half.

Godfather and xbLeU pocketed $5,000 apiece.

In the quarterfinals, Godfather defeated KingCJO (D.C. United) 3-2, and xbLeU turned back Alekzandur (Sporting Kansas City) 3-2.

