eMLS games simulate postponed matchups

Expansion team Nashville SC are still looking for their first Major League Soccer win, but they posted a victory Saturday in eMLS action.

With the league’s schedule on hiatus and not due to resume before May 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, eMLS scheduled six FIFA 20 esports matches to simulate the majority of the on-field games that were slated for Saturday.

Nashville’s Cormac “doolsta” Dooley swept a best-of-three series against the Columbus Crew’s Graham “Skamzz” Ellix. Nashville forward Dominique Badji notched a hat trick in doolsta’s 6-2 win in the first game, and doolsta wrapped up the series by earning a 3-1 victory in the second game.

New York City FC’s Chris “didychrislito” Holly beat the Vancouver Whitecaps’ Alex “Exraa” Gonzalez in two games, 3-1 and 1-0.

The Montreal Impact’s Mehdi “Mehdibob” Benghalem emerged victorious over Minnesota United’s Jay “Ode2Jay” Adams. Mehdibob took the opener 2-0 before the players tied 2-2 in the second game. Mehdibob then sealed the series with another 2-0 win.

Sporting Kansas City’s Alexander “Alekzandur” Betancourt swept the San Jose Earthquakes’ Alan “CaliSCG” Ortega 6-0 and 1-0. SKC’s Alan Pulido scored four goals for Alekzandur in the first game.

In a matchup featuring actual soccer players on the controllers, Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett beat Houston Dynamo midfielder Memo Rodriguez in back-to-back games, 4-2 and 3-1.

The Real Salt Lake edged the New England Revolution 3-2 in a FIFA 20 live simulation, with a 55th-minute own goal by rookie defender Henry Kessler the difference-maker.

—Field Level Media