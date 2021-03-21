NYCFC’s Didychrislito, RBNY’s Adamou advance to eMLS Cup semis

Defending champion Adamou of RBNY and NYCFC’s Didychrislito earned spots into the eMLS Cup 2021 semifinals on Saturday.

Didychrislito cruised past AlanAvi of FC Dallas and Adamou earned a hard-fought victory over Doolsta of Nashville FC in the quarterfinals.

Didychrislito exploded for eight goals in Leg 2 to break open a close affair with AlanAvi for an 11-3 win.

Adamou’s win stood in stark contrast as the champ eked out a 2-1 aggregate win over Doolsta. Adamou struck first but Nashville FC connected on the equalizer at the end of Leg 1. Adamou connected in the 64th minute of Leg 2 for the win.

Earlier, AlanAvi defeated PhilB94 of Toronto FC 5-2 in the Knockout Round, which also saw Doolsta defeat Kid M3mito of Chicago Fire FC 3-1. AlanAvi won the Last Chance Qualifier to get the 12th seed.

At the top of the bracket, Alekzandur cruised to a 7-4 aggregate win over Fiddle of FC Cincinnati, and Godfather of LA Galaxy got by the Philadelphia Union’s CisseSZN 3-2 in the Knockout Round.

Quarterfinal action continues Sunday with Alekzandur taking on top seed xBleu of Austin FC and Godfather set to face No. 2 seed KingCJ0 of D.C. United. The semifinals and finals will follow.

eMLS Cup is the final of three eMLS competitions in 2021, following League Series One and League Series Two. The winner will receive a cash prize of $20,000. The second-place finisher gets $10,000, while those in third and fourth place both get $5,000.

Twenty-seven teams have participated in 2021, more than any other year since eMLS’ inaugural season in 2018. The competition hosts many of North America’s best EA SPORTS FIFA players, with 18 of them ranked in the top 100 of their respective regions. eMLS is the only Tier 1 qualifier to the EA NA Global Series Playoffs.

--Field Level Media