Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg joins charity esports event

Celebrated hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has joined other celebrities and professional soccer players for this weekend’s FIFA 20 esports tournament.

Snoop Dogg is expected to go head-to-head with talk show host and comedian Kerwin Frost on Sunday to conclude the Gamers Without Borders tournament, a six-week event that has raised $10 million for global charities battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“In these strange times, the likes of gaming really brings communities, friends and strangers together from all walks of life,” Snoop Dogg said. “Tournaments like Gamers Without Borders not only help donate big dollars to these charities fighting COVID but they also bring fun and an escape. Watch out Kerwin Frost — I’m always down for FIFA, and I’m out here to win!”

Former One Direction performer Liam Payne will join soccer stars Dele Alli (England), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) and Joao Felix (Portugal) and Andre Silva (Portugal) in this weekend’s event.

Gamers Without Borders already completed charity competitions using PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Teams’ prize money and donations from viewers are going to COVID-19 relief efforts through UNICEF, Direct Relief and the International Medical Corps, among other charities.

—Field Level Media