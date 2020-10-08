Tundra unveils rebranding, roster of 'world's best FIFA players'

London-based esports organization Tundra is rebranding itself from head to toe. Literally.

The club announced Wednesday that in advance of the FIFA 21 Global Series, it has signed two sponsorship deals that will help Tundra field what it calls “an international roster of the world’s best FIFA players.”

Tundra is teaming with social media platform TikTok and Italian sportswear company Kappa to execute the rebrand, with new uniforms sporting the TikTok logo “front and center” on the team’s jerseys.

With TikTok a principal partner, Tundra is also launching new social media accounts in an effort “to rally and entertain all fans” of the club.

The other aspect Tundra is rebuilding is its roster.

Mossad “Msdossary” Aldossary, the 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup champion, headlines the team. The Saudi Arabian pro is also a back-to-back Xbox world champion and has nearly 1 million followers across his social media platforms. He will play alongside:

--Anton “klenoff” Klenov: RESF Russian Interactive Football Cup Champion and member of the 2019 eNations Cup Russian National Team

--Damian “damie” Augustyniak of Poland: 2019 Gfinity Elite Series Season 4 Champion, ranked in the top four in the 2019 FIFA eClub World Cup

--Stepan “Funkbraza” Mikhovich: 2020 MC Vulkan FIFA Series No. 1 Champion and RESF Russian Interactive Football Cup Xbox runner up

The group will be coached by Enzo “Enzo” Serre, whose accomplishments include back-to-back Gfinity Elite Series champions, personal coach of two-time major winner and former world top-ranked player Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt, and Msdossary’s current personal coach.

Under Serre, Msdossary has won the Middle East and Africa Summer Cup Series championships.

“We have a very clear objective, which is to be the best and most exciting esports team to watch, and we will only achieve this by going back to the roots of esports, with an absolute focus on performance and achieving competitive success,” Michael Munro, co-founder of Tundra, said in a statement. “We believe we’ve created a truly peerless international lineup of players for the FIFA 21 season, and this is complemented by the support of two of the most influential and esteemed brands in the world in TikTok and Kappa. We don’t believe in starting small, and this is only the beginning of what we want to achieve.”

The FIFA 21 Global Series begins in November with regional qualifying, with the season culminating in the eWorld Cup. More information on the eWorld Cup and other majors will be announced at a later date.

