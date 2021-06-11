Epic announces $3M prize pool for FNCS All-Star event

A $3 million prize pool will be up for grabs in the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) All-Star Showdown, which begins Friday and runs through June 26, Epic Games announced Thursday.

The event kicks off this weekend with Fortnite content creators running personal challenges and tournaments.

The FNCS All-Star Showdown will be held in conjunction with esports network BLAST.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with the talented people behind Fortnite Competitive and the FNCS,” BLAST vice president of product Nicolas Estrup said in a statement. “Being able to dedicate challenges to showcase all the intricacies of what it means to be a top Fortnite player really excites us and we hope the community will feel the same.”

Next up will be a Solo All-Star Play In Tournament for eligible Champion League players, June 18-20. The open field will be narrowed down in the second round to the top 2,000 players apiece from Europe, North America East, North America West and Brazil plus the top 1,000 players apiece from Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

A third round will further narrow the fields, and the fourth (final) round will feature just the top 100 players from each region.

On June 23-24, three Skills Challenges will be held, with players’ abilities in building, editing and aiming to be measured. Content creators ImmatureGamer, Enigma and Dummblond will put forth five Fortnite Creative maps.

The three Skills Challenges will have eight-player, double-elimination brackets. The three leading squads from Chapter 2 Season 5 and the three leading teams from Chapter 2 Season 6 will each appoint one player to compete in the Skills Challenges, with the other two slots going to regional invitees.

The Blueprint Battle edit-course event will be held June 23, with the target-shooting Bullseye Bonanza also contested the same day. The High Tier building battle will be held June 24.

Play For Keeps, a three-on-three overall team competition, follows on June 25.

The All-Star Showdown culminates with the FNCS All-Star Solo Championship on June 26. The six-game contest will award cash prizes for each game, with the top player over the entire run winning the title.

FNCS All-Star events will be available for viewing on Fortnite’s website and its YouTube and Twitch channels.

--Field Level Media