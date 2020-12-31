Bugha re-signs with Sentinels for two years

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf re-signed with Sentinels to continue to lead the club’s Fortnite efforts for another two years, the Los Angeles-based organization announced Wednesday.

Bugha, 18, broke into esports stardom as a 16-year old when he won the 2019 Fortnite World Cup to secure his standing as one of the best players in the world. The victory earned him a $3 million cash prize.

Bugha signed with Sentinels in March 2019 after he had competed previously for No Clout. Since his World Cup victory, Bugha has continued to pursue Fortnite as a professional while branching out into other ventures such as offering branded gaming accessory items and Fortnite lessons via AdvancedClub, a which teams professional players with those wanting to learn from them.

The 2020 Fortnite World Cup was canceled by developer Epic Games on April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Epic Games also canceled all in-person events throughout the rest of 2020.

In early December, Epic Games announced there would be no in-person events or World Cup scheduled for 2021.

