Fortnite Champion Series, Chapter 2 Season 7 to feature $3M prize pool

Epic Games will offer a $3 million prize pool for the Chapter 2 Season 7 Fortnite Champion Series, with qualifiers around the world set to take place Jan 29-30.

The Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS will have seven regions, with two in North America: East and West. Other regions will include Middle East, Europe, Oceania, Brazil and Asia.

The Middle East region will start its qualifiers on June 29, while all other regions begin on June 30. Before the new season begins later this summer, a Fortnite Champion Series All-Star Showdown will take place June 23-26.

Weekly competitions will continue as well including, Trips Cash Cups, Hype Cups, Solo Cash Cups and LTM tournaments. The first Cash Cup of the new season will take place July 12.

Prize pools for six of the seven regions will increase, with Europe offering the largest prize pool at $1.35 million. The only prize pool that will decrease is North America West, which will fall from $300,000 to $222,300.

--Field Level Media