Cloud9 adds Chap to Fortnite roster

Ryan “Chap” Chaplo became the latest addition to Cloud9’s impressive Fortnite roster as the team returns to the scene after not participating since the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

Chap previously was a member of Team Liquid’s Fortnite roster.

The arrival of Chap was announced on the Cloud9 Twitter account.

“Hey everyone, Chap here, I’m proud to announce that I am joining Cloud9.” Chap said in a statement. “One of the most exciting things to me about Cloud9 is that they seem very excited to get back into Fortnite. They are very willing to take input from me.”

A flurry of recent moves position Cloud9 as a top Fortnite team with 100 Theives, NRG Esports and FaZe Clan.

--Field Level Media