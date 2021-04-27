DreamHack announces 18-event, $900K Fortnite series

DreamHack renewed its deal with Fortnite Battle Royale to produce 18 tournaments in 2021 with a total prize pool of more than $900,000.

In its announcement Monday, Sweden-based DreamHack said the online events will be hosted on North American and European servers. The events will occur in the spring, summer and fall.

The exact dates are still being determined.

“We had an incredible experience hosting the online DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite in 2020, and are very excited to again partner with Fortnite operator Epic Games to offer another year of Fortnite events to our community,” ESL Gaming vice president of product management Viktor Rydback said in a news release. “To strengthen our connection and involvement in the Fortnite competitive ecosystem is a tremendous opportunity.”

DreamHack, which will continue to broadcast live gameplay on Twitch, said the events’ format, scoring system and prize-pool breakdown will be made available soon.

--Field Level Media