FaZe Clan's 'Dubs' issues apology during suspension

Teenager Daniel “Dubs” Walsh issued an apology for the actions that got him suspended from FaZe Clan.

The organization announced in late February that the Fortnite player had been suspended indefinitely after using a racist slur during another player’s stream.

“FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of hate speech,” a team statement read. “It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community.”

FaZe Clan also required all team members to go through sensitivity training, and Dubs acknowledged in lengthy comments posted to social media on Thursday that it made an impact.

“I would like to convey how deeply sorry I am to everyone that I hurt through the unjustifiable language that I recently used,” he wrote. “There are no words to describe the extent of how truly sorry I am. I want you all to know that I have taken time to think about how impactful my words and actions are and that they are all a reflection of myself.”

He vowed to do better whenever he returns to competition.

“Let’s be conscious of the things we say, let’s be nice to one another, and let’s change the culture of esports together,” he wrote. “Thank you for my family at FaZe for supporting me to become a better version of myself and investing time and energy to teach me the most valuable life lessons. And most importantly, thank you to my friends and all of you fans out there for holding me accountable for my actions. You all deserve better and I promise to give you that.”

