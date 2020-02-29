FaZe Clan suspends Dubs indefinitely

FaZe Clan announced that Fortnite player Daniel “Dubs” Walsh has been suspended indefinitely after allegedly using a racist slur during another player’s stream.

“FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of hate speech,” the statement read. “It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community.

“Due to his actions, we are suspending Dubs indefinitely from representing FaZe Clan while in professional competition, streaming, or posting on his social channels.

“We are requiring Dubs to go through sensitivity training and proactively requiring all FaZe Clan members to go through sensitivity training immediately.”

Dubs was signed by FaZe last year and qualified for the Fortnite World Cup as both a duo and a solo, but it remains to be seen if he receives any further punishment for the alleged remark.

“I can’t even describe how sorry I am,” Dubs wrote in an apology posted on Twitter. “I did not intend to be hurtful in any way but what I said was still hurtful, insensitive, and wrong. The word shouldn’t have been in my vocabulary and I apologize from the bottom my heart to everyone I offended by using it. You deserve better”

It is the latest in a string of black marks for FaZe’s Fortnite team.

Jarvis “Jarvis” Kaye was permanently banned from the game by Epic Games in November for using aimbots during a match, and Patrick “H1ghsky1” was banned from Twitch leading up to the World Cup when it was discovered he is only 11 years old.

—Field Level Media