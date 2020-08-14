Epic Games in legal battle with Apple over Fortnite app

Epic Games, maker of the Fortnite game that has become a phenomenon, is now locked in a legal duel with Apple stemming over a commission fee.

After Epic Games introduced a new payment system Thursday, one that would avoid Apple’s 30-percent commission fee, the Fortnite app was removed from Apple’s App Store.

According to Boy Genuis Report, it was a mere hours from the time Epic Games announced its Fortnite “Mega Drop,” and up to a 20-percent discount for users purchasing the game’s V-Bucks, to the time the app no longer was available.

“Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem — including its tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers,” Apple said in a statement. “Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store.

“The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.”

Epic Games responded by releasing a video titled “Nineteen Eighty-Fotrtnite,” a parody of Apple’s iconic “1984” television commercial, but using Fortnite characters. The original Apple commercial signaled the arrival of the Macintosh computer with overt references to George Orwell’s novel “1984.”

“Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly,” the video reads upon its conclusion. “In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming “1984.”

Epic Games said it has taken legal action against Apple and filed a complaint with the United States District Court in Northern California.

—Field Level Media