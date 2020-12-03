Galactus event sets Fortnite concurrent-players mark

Epic Gaming celebrated a Fortnite milestone as its Galactus event peaked at 15.3 million concurrent players on Tuesday, easily surpassing an Astronomical event from earlier this year.

The Galactus event, which also enticed 3.4 million looking in on YouTube and Twitch, sent sailing past the 12.3 million concurrent Fortnite players watching in-game in Travis Scott’s event in June.

“We defeated him!” read a tweet from Epic Gaming.

Galactus put the finishing touches on Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4, which carried a Marvel theme.

--Field Level Media