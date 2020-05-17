50 teams to battle in Gamers Without Borders tournament

Gamers Without Borders will host a Fortnite tournament featuring 50 teams as part of its $10 million International Elite initiative for charity, the group announced Sunday.

The purpose of the events is to raise money for coronavirus-relief charity foundations. The Fortnite battle, which will take place from Tuesday through Thursday, will be fourth tournament. It will feature 40 two-man teams from across Europe and 10 more from the Middle East and Africa.

The tournament has a total of $2 million in winnings. Six matches will take place each day, with $500,000 up for grabs on both Tuesday and Wednesday before $1 million will be at stake on Thursday.

The winning teams will send $150,000 to their chosen charities on the first two days, while the remaining $350,000 will be shared between all other participating tandems to distribute. The first-place finisher on Thursday will secure $300,000 for the charity of its choice, while the remaining $700,000 will be divided between the other 49 teams and their respective charities.

